Classes and business operations at FSU to resume Monday, school president says: "Won't feel like a normal week"

Classes and business operations at Florida State University will resume on Monday, three days after a gunman opened fire on campus, the school's president said.

In a social media post shared Saturday, FSU President Richard McCullough shared that classes and business operations will resume on April 21, acknowledging that it wouldn't feel like a "normal week" for many students and staff.

"It's the last week before finals, and many of you are still processing what happened," he said in his message. "Please take care of yourself. If you need time or support, reach out."

McCullough continued, saying that students should contact their professors for help with classwork or need accommodations, while faculty and staff should connect with their deans and supervisors for any support they may need.

"No one should go through this alone," he said.

McCullough also shared various support resources and helplines for students and staff that they could reach out to for further help.

"We will get through this by leaning on each other," he said. "FSU is strong because of its people – and I believe in this community with all my heart."

Thursday's tragedy

On Thursday, two people were killed and six other people were injured when an armed student stormed FSU's campus in Tallahassee.

The gunman, believed to be 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner, was shot by police on campus, taken into custody, and transported to the hospital as well, police said.

Authorities have not released the names of any victims. However, family members have identified the victims as Robert Morales, a university dining worker, and Tiru Chabba, a campus vendor.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare confirmed Friday that two patients were expected to be discharged, three others have improved and were in good condition, and one remained in fair condition, according to a Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare spokesperson. One of them was eventually discharged on Saturday, the hospital said.

FSU canceled classes and operations through the weekend

Shortly after the shooting, FSU shared on social media that all classes and university events, including athletic events, scheduled for Thursday had been canceled.

Later Thursday, McCullough shared at a press conference with law enforcement and other officials that all classes would be canceled Friday and all university and campus events would be canceled through Sunday.

He added that the safety and well-being of FSU students and staff are his top priority, and that the school will offer on-site counseling to everyone affected and employee assistance programs for staff working at the time.

"This is a deeply emotional time, but we're all here to support each other," McCullough said. "... we'll get through this together."

McCullough also said that the school is fully cooperating with the investigation.