Judge to rule on future of "Alligator Alcatraz" detention facility

A federal judge is expected to issue a ruling Thursday on the future of the detention facility known as "Alligator Alcatraz," after previously halting construction in response to legal challenges.

Awaiting judge's decision

Friends of the Everglades and the Miccosukee tribe filed suit June 27, citing concerns about the environmental impact of the facility on the Everglades.

"Tomorrow marks the end of a temporary restraining order that the judge issued almost 14 days ago to halt new construction at the site. Now, we wait on action on this preliminary injunction that could go even further and wind down activity at the site potentially," said Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades.

Samples said she hopes the judge rules to temporarily stop "Alligator Alcatraz" from expanding.

"We had four days of hearings in court this month. We heard from witnesses that Friends of the Everglades brought, Florida panther experts, we heard about 20 acres of new asphalt that's been laid out at the site in the middle of Big Cypress National Preserve," said Samples.

Samples said a decision is expected to be handed down by 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Congressman calls conditions "inhumane"

On Wednesday, Democratic Congressman Maxwell Frost visited the site, saying there are now 336 detainees being kept there, down significantly from when the facility opened in early July.

"We have cages that are inhumane where people are being held, 32 men to a cage, a cramped four to six of them in tents. It's an internment camp for immigrants and not just all immigrants, but immigrants that look like me, Black and brown folks," said Frost.

Officials defend facility

Officials have said "Alligator Alcatraz" meets all required standards and is in good working order.