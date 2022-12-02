Friday weather: Cool and comfy

MIAMI -- A front that moved through the region has brought seasonably comfortable temperatures and clear skies to South Florida.

Seasonal temperatures and mostly dry conditions are in the weekend forecast. CBS 4

Temperatures were in the low 70s for most of the region and a few inland areas inland locations reported temperatures in the upper 60s.

The high temperatures are expected to be near normal in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances for Friday were very low but a stray shower is possible on the breeze. With less humidity and a northeast breeze, it will feel more pleasant.

But the strong breeze will also lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach and it is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. And a small craft advisory has been issued for the Atlantic coastal waters due to choppy conditions on the bays.

A small craft advisory has been issued for the Keys coastal waters due to very rough bays.

Seasonably comfortable temperatures expected Friday in South Florida. CBS 4

The low temperature Friday will dip to the low 70s.

Saturday highs will be seasonable in the low 80s and we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather. Only a few showers are possible over the weekend.

Sunday will be fabulous with highs in the low 80s and tons of sunshine.

Next Monday and Tuesday lows may dip down to the upper 60s and highs will remain in the low 80s. It will be slightly warmer by the middle of next week.