Friday Night Baseball, CW33 to broadcast 15 Miami Marlins games free to South Florida viewers

To increase accessibility to local fans, CW Miami 33 and FanDuel Sports Network have teamed up to simulcast up to 15 Miami Marlins games on the over-the-air channel during the 2025 season, the MLB team announced.

Viewers can now watch games on either CW33, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, the FanDuel Sports Network app and FanDuelSportsNetwork.com.

According to the Marlins, the simulcasts will mirror everything seen on the FanDuel Sports Network, featuring the same hometown announcers who will call the action throughout the season. Also, CW33 will also air FanDuel Sports Network's pregame and postgame coverage around those games.

Kim Voet, the president and general manager for CBS News Miami, which owns CW33, said it's an honor for the station to air the games.

"Airing these Marlins games on WBFS-TV feels like a homecoming, as the games used to air on the station back in the 90s, and we are ecstatic about their return," she said. "We are honored to be able to offer these games over the air to South Floridian baseball fans. It is representative of our commitment to providing the best content to the communities we serve."

Caroline O'Connor, the president of business for the Marlins, shared her excitement about the partnership, calling it an "exciting start to the 2025 season."

"For many years, FanDuel Sports Network has been a great partner of the Marlins, sharing a commitment to give Marlins fans the best content and bring them closer to the team," she said. "These simulcasts offer an exciting chance for more fans to experience our games and learn about the exciting activities and events awaiting them at loanDepot Park all season long."

Additionally, CW33 will feature key Marlins players and storylines throughout the season by using the station's cutting-edge AR/VR technology-driven studio.

As of now, these a scheduled simulcast games:

DATE MATCHUP PREGAME FIRST PITCH Friday, April 18 Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies 6:00 PM 6:45 PM Sunday, April 20 Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies 1:00 PM 1:35 PM Friday, May 16 Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays 6:30 PM 7:10 PM Sunday, May 18 Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays 1:00 PM 1:40 PM Friday, May 30 Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants 6:30 PM 7:10 PM Friday, June 20 Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves 6:30 PM 7:10 PM Sunday, June 22 Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves 1:00 PM 1:40 PM Sunday, July 6 Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers 1:00 PM 1:40 PM Sunday, June 13 Miami Marlins at Baltimore Orioles 1:00 PM 1:35 PM Friday, July 18 Miami Marlins vs. Kansas City Royals 6:30 PM 7:10 PM Friday, August 1 Miami Marlins vs. New York Yankees 6:30 PM 7:10 PM Friday, August 15 Miami Marlins at Boston Red Sox 6:30 PM 7:10 PM Friday, August 29 Miami Marlins at New York Mets 6:30 PM 7:10 PM Friday, September 5 Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies 6:30 PM 7:10 PM Friday, September 26 Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets 6:30 PM 7:10 PM