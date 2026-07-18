How to watch France vs. England in the third-place FIFA World Cup match: TV channel, streaming, kickoff time

The championship match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is just one day away, with Argentina and Spain facing off at New York New Jersey Stadium to determine who leaves North America with the glory. But there's still one more match being held in Miami Gardens: the bronze final, which will determine who leaves the cup with a third-place finish.

This face-off will pit France and England against each other. Here's how to catch the match at home, where celebrations are, and what to keep in mind for both teams.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 04: Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Paraguay and France at Philadelphia Stadium on July 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Buda Mendes / Getty Images

How to watch France vs. England

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Kickoff time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium (known as Miami Stadium for the FIFA World Cup), located in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium (known as Miami Stadium for the FIFA World Cup), located in Miami Gardens, Florida TV (English): FOX Sports/FS1

FOX Sports/FS1 TV (Spanish): Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming: Fubo, FOX Sports app, Peacock (Spanish-language broadcast)

Miami's Bayfront Park is also hosting the FIFA Fan Fest, which is expected to still draw thousands of fans in to watch the match. Bayfront Park has become a major boon for fans during the World Cup.

The open-air fan fest is free and has been running throughout the tournament, offering soccer fans and families a chance to enjoy the World Cup's excitement without match tickets.

A battle for a bronze finish

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 11: Jude Bellingham #10 of England celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Richard Pelham / Getty Images

Both France and England lost their respective semi-finals, leading to this fight for a third-place finish. France's Kylian Mbappe will aim to add to his eight goals and beat Lionel Messi to win the adidas Golden Boot. England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham both have six goals and could also try for the award.

France started the tournament in dominant fashion. They beat Senegal 3-1 in the opening match before reaching a 3-0 shutout against Iraq, then winning the group stage with a 4-1 trouncing of Norway. France remained hungry in the knockout stage, taking out Sweden 3-0, then Paraguay 1-0 and Morocco 2-0.

But Spain would put a halt to France's run with a decisive 2-0 win in Dallas.

England, meanwhile, had a rather eventful storyline throughout the tournament. A 4-2 win over Croatia marked the start of the journey, but a 0-0 draw against Ghana in the group stage became a wake-up call. England won 2-0 against Panama to win their group and keep the momentum going, but Congo DR kept them on their toes in Atlanta before Harry Kane's pair of late-match goals kept England in the tournament.

Two more dramatic wins kept England in the running: a 3-2 victory over Mexico and a 2-1 win after extra time against Norway. But it was Argentina who ultimately ended the championship run for England, earning two goals against a sole one for England.

France and England have met plenty of times outside of the World Cup, but have met three times during previous tournaments. England won a group stage match against France 2-0 in 1966, and again 3-1 in the first group stage match in 1982. They met most recently during the quarterfinals of the 2022 tournament in Qatar, with France winning 2-1.