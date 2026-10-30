FPL proposes smaller-than-expected electric bill increase for 2027 despite Hurricane Isaias costs

Florida Power & Light is proposing a slightly lower average monthly electric bill for 2027 than previously approved by state regulators, despite seeking to recover costs associated with Hurricane Isaias.

The company announced Friday that it is asking the Florida Public Service Commission to set the typical residential customer's monthly bill at $141.87 beginning in January 2027. That is $1.18 less than the amount approved under a four-year rate settlement reached in 2025.

The proposed rate is based on a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month.

FPL attributed the lower projection to improved operational efficiency, investments in its power generation infrastructure and lower anticipated natural gas costs.

"Now, our modern generation fleet and continued focus on efficiency are helping keep 2027 bills lower than we projected last year, even as we recover the cost of responding to the hurricane," FPL President and CEO Scott Bores said in a statement.

Hurricane recovery costs included in proposal

The proposed monthly bill includes a temporary $3.48 surcharge per 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity used to cover power restoration expenses from Hurricane Isaias and replenish the utility's storm reserve.

According to FPL, the Category 2 hurricane made landfall near Destin in the western Florida Panhandle on Oct. 9, leaving approximately 84% of its northwest Florida customers without power.

The company said it deployed about 17,000 workers and restored electricity to customers where conditions allowed within four days.

FPL also credited its infrastructure improvements with reducing the storm's impact, saying smart-grid technology prevented approximately 138,000 outages.

"Underground neighborhood power lines performed about 14 times better than overhead lines and FPL's ongoing forensic investigation has not identified a single hardened pole that failed during Isaias," the company said.

If approved by state regulators, the temporary hurricane recovery surcharge would remain in effect from January through December 2027.

FPL's previously approved rate increases

The proposed adjustment comes after the Florida Public Service Commission approved a four-year rate settlement in October 2025.

That agreement was expected to increase FPL's base rates by $945 million in 2026 and another $705 million in 2027.

At the time, the state's Office of Public Counsel and other opponents warned that cumulative increases over the four-year period could total approximately $6.9 billion compared with previous rates.

FPL, headquartered in Juno Beach, is Florida's largest electric utility, serving nearly 6.13 million homes and businesses across 41 counties, representing approximately 12 million people.

The Public Service Commission must approve the company's latest proposal before the revised rates can take effect in January.