Hurricane Isaias leaves trail of destruction in Southeast: "Never expected to be 77 years old and go through this"

Hurricane Isaias left behind a trail of destruction from Florida's Gulf Coast to the Carolinas over the weekend after slamming onto shore near Destin, Florida, as a Category 2 storm.

The storm made landfall on Friday night and roared through the Southeast. At least two people were killed in Florida and two were killed in Alabama.

Some of the most violent wind gusts from the hurricane were recorded 15 miles away from the coast, in Milton, Florida. The wind there took down a massive tree, which fell on top of a house. Phyllis Hennebery said she was in her room lying down when the tree fell.

"I never expected to be 77 years old and go through this," she said, showing CBS News destruction from the fallen tree in the ceiling above her.

Phyllis Hennebery shows where she was when a tree fell on her home in Milton, Florida. CBS News

The hurricane shredded roofs off apartments and tore away walls that once enclosed bedrooms. On Monday morning, more than 150,000 customers in Florida were still without power, according to poweroutage.us. More than 20,000 others were without power in Alabama.

Pastor Jonathan Kaushal's church group was handing out food and water after the storm.

"Lots of people in need after the hurricane and so we just want to be there for the community," he said.

A worker removes a tree that landed on a home when Hurricane Isaias passed through the area on Oct. 10, 2026, in Milton, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The remnants of the storm also spun off at least eight confirmed tornadoes in Georgia and the Carolinas, including one that ripped off the roof of a home about 90 miles west of Charleston.

In western North Carolina, more than half a foot of rain flooded roads.

Tropical Storm Rachel impacts West Coast

As Isaias moved through the Southeast, the West Coast was feeling the impact of another significant storm. What's left of Tropical Storm Rachel sent massive 8-foot waves pounding beachfront homes south of Los Angeles.

The Coast Guard rescued a man by helicopter who was trapped in a sailboat that ran onshore Sunday morning.

Flooding also spread into southern Nevada, swamping the Las Vegas Strip.

Severe weather also slammed Utah during the Moab 240, a five-day-long ultramarathon. Around 70 runners were rescued by bus after they were stranded by dangerous floods.