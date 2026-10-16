Gov. DeSantis faces backlash in Hurricane Isaias response as Florida seeks federal disaster declaration

Gov. Ron DeSantis faced backlash at a press conference in Milton on Friday morning from local residents over the state's response to Hurricane Isaias, a Category 2 storm that slammed the Panhandle on Oct. 9.

"You should be ashamed of yourself," unidentified hecklers told DeSantis. They also took issue with Education Commissioner Henry Mack's push to reopen schools quickly after Isaias struck.

DeSantis claimed the hecklers were "pre-staged" and argued back, saying: "If that's what you want to focus on, pointing fingers about the Secretary of Education - I want to focus on relief for people."

A report by Rick Outzen, the publisher and owner of Pensacola Inweekly, alleged Mack tried to "strong-arm" Santa Rosa County Superintendent of Schools Karen Barber into opening the schools too soon.

Schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties aren't scheduled to reopen with normal operations until Monday, but critics of the governor slammed Mack, who said in a post on X on Oct. 12 that all schools would reopen by Oct. 16 – one week after the storm hit.

Locals on social media and at the press conference also criticized the governor for overlooking the damage in Milton, which has a population of fewer than 12,000 people.

"I have to care about everybody. I can't just focus on only you," DeSantis said. "Milton is not the only place that got hit with this storm. It's not just one city, it's not just one county, this is a regional response."

About 450,000 residences and businesses were without power after the initial surge from Isaias, and there are still residents who can't open their front door, said Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Escambia County.

She urged residents to be patient.

"Look behind me, there are trees that should have never fallen down; they've survived every major storm. They're in the way; we can't get to the debris in our own yards, so this is something we haven't dealt with here in a long time," she said. "If you don't feel like we've responded fast enough, I want to personally say I'm sorry, but it's not because we're not trying. We're going as fast as we can."

Florida has submitted a request to the federal government for a major disaster declaration to help with damage costs after Hurricane Isaias.

DeSantis said the state also requested public assistance for 15 counties to "unlock support" for disaster-related response.

Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Perdue said he anticipates President Donald Trump will approve the request.

"We're very situated and ready to receive the assistance from FEMA," Perdue said.

DeSantis said he hasn't spoken with the president yet about expediting the disaster declaration.

Schools closed before Isaias swept through the region last Friday and have been scrambling to make needed repairs to facilities while awaiting power restoration.

Walton County schools reopened Wednesday, and Okaloosa County schools opened Thursday.

Classes will resume Monday at Pensacola State College. The school noted on its website there has been "extensive damage" at all locations, which have also been used as staging areas for relief agencies and utilities.