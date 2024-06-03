Four people found dead in Kendale Lakes home in apparent murder-suicide, police say

MIAMI - Four people were found dead Sunday afternoon in a Kenday Lakes home in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Miami-Dad police.

"I'm stunned because I've been living here for 25 years and nothing like this has ever happened," said one neighbor.

"It took me by surprise to see the scene and the road blocked off with so many cops. It's scary," said another neighbor.

According to police, they received a call requesting a welfare check at the home at SW 138th Ave and SW 45 Terrace shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

When police went inside, they found the bodies of two women and a man. All had been shot.

As officers searched the residence, they discovered another man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a gun lying near him.

"At this time, we believe that it is domestic-related in nature," said Detective Angel Rodriguez

Investigators say an elderly couple in their 80s lived there, one of them was on hospice care, as well as a man in his 60s and another woman.

Police tell us they believe the man in his 60s shot and killed the others before turning the gun on himself.

Neighbors said the victims were quiet and had lived there for years.

One woman told us the elderly couple lived there with their adult son and his wife, and that the elderly woman recently had a stroke, and nurses were there every day to care for her.

"They were there last on Wednesday, and they said that she was very, you know, optimistic, she was talking, she was in good spirits. Meanwhile, her son, I heard was not in good spirits. They were just concerned about the son because he seemed to be not well emotionally," said another neighbor.

The names of those who died have not been released.