Police in Fort Lauderdale say they're investigating a fatal shooting that took place early on Thanksgiving morning.

According to information provided by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Tarpon Drive just before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived in the area, they said they saw the suspect at the scene, who then began to run from the area on foot.

Police then located a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Police said they attempted life saving measures, but Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue later pronounced him dead at the scene.

At the same time, police said they issued a BOLO for the suspect via police radio and other arriving police officers located him running and were able to take him into custody.

Police said the man, who hasn't been identified, had a gun on him at the time. The suspect is still in custody and the investigation is being conducted by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department's Homicide Unit.

No other details were released.