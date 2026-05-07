Fort Lauderdale police investigate overnight shooting that left 1 injured

Police in Fort Lauderdale say they're investigating a shooting that took place early Thursday morning.

Few details have been released by police, but they said the investigation was taking place in the area of Southwest 15th Avenue and 11th Street, which is just off Davie Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale police officers are seen searching for evidence after a shooting on May 7, 2026.

The area has been blocked off with crime scene tape, and investigators were seen searching the area for possible evidence connected to the shooting.

Fort Lauderdale police said that the person who was shot has not been cooperative with the investigation and has not provided details about the possible shooter or what led up to the incident.

The shooting victim, who was shot in the leg, was taken to a hospital.

The parents of the shooting victim also arrived at the scene and were visibly emotional before they left, presumably to go to the hospital to be with their son.

No other information was released, and the shooting remains under investigation.