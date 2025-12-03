Fort Lauderdale officials warn against water-related activities after sewer overflows into Middle River

If you had plans to swim, fish or engage in other water-related activities in some parts of the Middle River in Fort Lauderdale, you may want to think twice after a sewer overflow on Wednesday.

The City of Fort Lauderdale said that, effective immediately, a precautionary advisory to avoid water-related recreational activities in the Middle River is in effect after the overflow that occurred at 1930 E. Sunrise Boulevard.

"Swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, canoeing, or engaging in any other water-related activities should be avoided within that advisory area," Fort Lauderdale city officials said in a statement.

That advisory area includes:

North: E. Sunrise Boulevard

South: NE 8th Court

East: Middle River Drive

West: NE 20th Avenue

City officials said that water sampling in areas that were impacted by the sewer overflow will take place every day.

The precautionary advisory that is currently in effect will be lifted once satisfactory test results are obtained, according to officials.