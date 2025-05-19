Watch CBS News
At least one person injured in early morning Fort Lauderdale shooting, police say

By Morgan Rynor,
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido,
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale police investigate early morning shooting
A woman was injured and hospitalized in an early morning shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, according to police. The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed, and the case remains under investigation.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Monday near the 900 block of SW 16th Street. CBS News Miami was first on the scene and observed a strong police presence as investigators canvassed the area for evidence.

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire shortly before dawn. One resident told CBS News Miami that a group of people had gathered in the area when an alleged fight broke out, followed by gunshots. One person reportedly ran to the group claiming to have been shot.

Witnesses describe chaos after gunfire

Captain DeAnna Greenlaw with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department confirmed that officers are investigating the shooting. She said the case is active and that detectives are still working to determine exactly what happened.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with clothing and a slipper left behind.

Investigators were seen walking the block, examining the street and front yards for evidence. It remains unclear whether the shooting occurred inside or outside a home.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

