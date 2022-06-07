Fort Lauderdale police search for accused burglar caught on camera

Fort Lauderdale - Police need your help tracking down an accused burglar.

Investigators said a man burglarized a car in Fort Lauderdale after he reportedly found the car keys on the ground in the parking lot, after the car's owner accidentally dropped them.

Once inside the car police said the accused burglar stole the victim's wallet.

He then used one of the victim's credit cards and spent more than $3,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or 954-828-6093 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).