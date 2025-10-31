Fort Lauderdale police arrest man who allegedly crashed into an officer, drove off

A 36-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly crashing into a Fort Lauderdale police officer and driving off.

It happened around 3:44 a.m. in the roadway in the 200 block of SW 3rd Avenue when the officer was handling a disturbance, FLPD said.

FLPD said the officer suffered minor injuries and didn't need to be taken to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle that hit the officer, Michael Cerillo, fled the scene but was later located.

Cerillo was arrested and charged with driving under the influence; refusal to submit to a blood, alcohol and urine test; leaving the scene of a crash with injuries; and reckless driving.