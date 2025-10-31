Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Lauderdale police arrest man who allegedly crashed into an officer, drove off

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Miami

A 36-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly crashing into a Fort Lauderdale police officer and driving off.

It happened around 3:44 a.m. in the roadway in the 200 block of SW 3rd Avenue when the officer was handling a disturbance, FLPD said.

FLPD said the officer suffered minor injuries and didn't need to be taken to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle that hit the officer, Michael Cerillo, fled the scene but was later located.

Cerillo was arrested and charged with driving under the influence; refusal to submit to a blood, alcohol and urine test; leaving the scene of a crash with injuries; and reckless driving.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue