Fort Lauderdale police chase ends in violent rollover crash, police say

An investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale after police said a suspect led them in a chase that eventually ended in a violent crash on Thursday morning.

Few details have been released, but Fort Lauderdale police told CBS News Miami that an officer attempted to pull a vehicle over, but the driver fled the scene.

Police said he eventually ended up slamming a civilian vehicle, causing a violent rollover crash that came to an end in the front yard of a home in the area of 1131 Northwest 9th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The civilians in the vehicle, as well as the suspect, were taken to Broward General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police said the suspect has been wanted by Sunrise police for multiple felony charges.

No other information was released.