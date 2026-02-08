Fort Lauderdale experiences first weekend without open alcohol containers in entertainment districts

Open alcohol containers are now banned in Fort Lauderdale's special entertainment districts as the city moves to tighten rules aimed at improving safety.

The new restrictions, which took effect last week, prohibit people from carrying open containers and stop vendors from selling alcohol outdoors. City commissioners had also considered rolling back closing times but decided to table that discussion, for now.

Along Second Street, reaction to the changes was mixed.

"There's no reason you can't finish your drink here and get a new one somewhere else," customer Jason Bourne said. "I think that it's a necessary rule."

Fort Lauderdale resident Alex Kamke said he believes consistency helps the city's image.

"Making sure that people that are coming to Fort Lauderdale for an experience are expecting and getting that result so they continue to come back," he said.

For many businesses, though, the indoor-only rule isn't a major concern.

"We don't want to shut down, 2 to 4 is a hot two hours," bartender at Poor House, Desiree Rosenquist, said. "I am more than willing to do whatever it takes to keep the street safer."

Why were open containers banned?

The changes come after two violent incidents during the holiday season left one teenager dead and five others injured.

Rosenquist said the nightlife community has been dealing with challenges in recent years.

"Just keep people safe. Everyone wants to have fun. Businesses want to make money," she said.

Some patrons question whether the new restrictions will make a real impact.

"If you're looking for a solution to shootings or violence or danger, that's not going to stop because you can no longer have open containers," said visitor Jessie Brandwein.

Others said they welcome anything that might help improve safety. Bourne, who has a 22-year-old son who visits the area, said the tighter rules give him more peace of mind.

"Anything that is going to make him feel a little bit more comfortable might make me feel a little bit more comfortable," he said.

Rosenquist said it will take time for the changes to settle in.

City officials said they may reevaluate closing times after a review period. Bars are still allowed to operate until 4:30 a.m.