Fort Lauderdale tightens alcohol restrictions within entertainment district

The Fort Lauderdale City Commission on Tuesday announced it approved updated alcohol-related regulations within the city's Special Entertainment Districts (SEDs).

The city commission said the move reinforces the collaborative approach supporting local businesses while also prioritizing public safety and neighborhood quality of life.

What are the new alcohol rules in Ft. Lauderdale?

The Fort Lauderdale City Commission said the ordinance now prohibits the consumption of open alcohol containers and also bans outdoor alcohol sales in those SEDs.

The new measures "will reflect the City Commission's commitment to addressing public safety concerns in areas with heavy entertainment activity."

The commission said that the new effort is building on feedback that was gathered through Fort Lauderdale's Himmatshee Revitalization Plan outreach effort, which included meetings with business owners, residents and community partners.

In addition, the commission said that stakeholders have consistently emphasized the importance of creating a safe and balanced entertainment district that supports businesses while also remaining welcoming and livable.

"Our entertainment districts play an important role in Fort Lauderdale's character and economy," Mayor Dean Trantalis said in a statement. "We want them to remain lively and inviting while also ensuring they are safe, well-managed spaces for our residents, visitors and the local businesses. The City Commission is committed to striking the right balances, and (Tuesday), we took an important step to doing that."

Previously, the City Commission decided to maintain the current allowed hours of alcohol service, with the option to revisit service hours following an initial evaluation period.