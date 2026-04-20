Debate grows over Fort Lauderdale's new City Hall as project could cost taxpayers $725 million over time

Fort Lauderdale leaders are weighing a proposal to build a new City Hall that could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, with a key vote set for Tuesday night.

The plan calls for a 14-story building in Downtown Fort Lauderdale that could house nearly 600 employees. While the construction cost is estimated at about $268 million, financing over 30 years would bring the total cost to nearly $725 million.

Fort Lauderdale residents push back on rising cost of proposed City Hall

That price tag is drawing sharp criticism from some residents.

"We don't need that glass menagerie or whatever it's supposed to be. We don't need that as an iconic building. We need a functional nice-looking City Hall building in Downtown Fort Lauderdale," said Ted Inserra, president of the River Oaks Civic Association.

Inserra said the city is already committed to several major long-term projects and cannot afford another costly undertaking.

"The price is astronomical. We already have so many major projects going on in the city of Fort Lauderdale that we're committed to for years down the road," he said.

Supporters of the project argue the long-term cost is being mischaracterized.

"It's very unfair that I'm seeing this argument, 'Oh my gosh, we're building a $700 million City Hall.' No we're not, we're building a $240 million City Hall," Commissioner Steve Glassman said.

Glassman also said the proposal includes a deal in which the developer would take on maintenance and operational costs, potentially saving the city money over time.

Commissioners split as alternatives and developer deal debated

When asked who would cover major repairs, such as a future air conditioning failure, Glassman said, "Right now under this proposal that we're moving forward with, the developer team."

Not all commissioners are convinced.

"I will continue to push for us to take a hard look at the other options," Commissioner John Herbst said.

Herbst pointed to two existing downtown buildings available for purchase, one listed at $86 million and another at $122 million, as more cost-effective alternatives. However, those options have not gained much traction with the commission.

"I think this is just fiscally irresponsible on our behalf, if nothing else," Herbst said. "We've been without a City Hall for so long, this is something that I think we could hit pause."

The Fort Lauderdale City Commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday night to vote on whether to enter a preliminary agreement with the developer.

If approved, construction could begin next year, with completion targeted for fall 2029.