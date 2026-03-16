South Florida airports seeing long lines, delays due to partial government shutdown: "None of this is our fault"

Some nasty weather and a partial government shutdown are putting a wrench in spring break travel as passengers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport are facing long lines and delayed and canceled flights.

Dozens of flights have already been canceled at both FLL and MIA as of early Monday morning.

But the good news is that TSA agents are still working, even though they aren't getting paid.

CBS News Miami crews saw the line extending out of the door at FLL early Monday morning, and this comes as the CEOs of major airlines wrote a letter to Congress urging lawmakers to fund the TSA during the partial government shutdown.

Passengers across the U.S. are running into long lines and delayed and canceled flights.

More than 300 TSA officers have resigned since the partial government shutdown began, and unscheduled absences have doubled, according to the federal government.

Travelers told CBS News Miami that they are fed up with the travel troubles, and travelers that CBS News Miami spoke with said they experienced other issues at FLL besides the long lines and delays.

"We were on the tarmac for almost three hours," Adriana Karettis said. "We had to deplane and then they started saying, 'Oh, we're going to try and find a couple pilots. And, I don't know. Maybe an hour later they were like, 'Flight' been canceled."

"I'm just annoyed because none of this is our fault. We were supposed to be in Cancun a few hours ago," Sophia Lakomy said. "I shouldn't be here. I should be on the beach. I shouldn't be buying new flights. We had to pay out of pocket for a new flight tomorrow morning."

The bottom line – give yourself time if you're headed to the airport on Monday.