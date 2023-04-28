Fort Lauderdale Mayor Trantalis met with Biden administration officials to secure aid after flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE - Mayor Dean Trantalis returned to South Florida on Thursday after a one day trip to Washington D.C. where he and the city manager met with Biden administration officials to ask for federal assistance after the city experienced massive flooding earlier this month.

More than 800 homes in Fort Lauderdale had a foot and a half of floodwater rush in after that record-breaking rainstorm on April 12th. Even the Fort Lauderdale city hall was flooded. The building is closed indefinitely after 8 feet of water affected all the infrastructure in the basement.

Many had no flood insurance and have been hoping for a FEMA disaster designation so they can apply for grants.

"We're trying to maximize the relief effort, we're trying to get immediate relief for our people. We feel we made a lot of headway and we're now waiting for FEMA and the White House to sign off on it and we're going to see recovery here in our city," said Trantalis.

Once the FEMA designation is made, flood victims may be able to get reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses like water removal, household items, and hotel costs. They're urged to save their receipts and document the damage to their homes.

Once the designation happens the city will set up a process where flood-impacted residents can sign up for aid.