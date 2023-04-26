Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis heads to Washington to secure assistance

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis heads to Washington
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis heads to Washington 01:46

FORT LAUDERDALE - Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis has one mission as heads to Washington, D.C.

That mission is to ask for federal assistance for those affected by historic floods that devastated entire neighborhoods in his city. 

The office of the mayor is reminding residents to take pictures, save receipts and document, document and document. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 6:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.