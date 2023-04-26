Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis heads to Washington to secure assistance
FORT LAUDERDALE - Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis has one mission as heads to Washington, D.C.
That mission is to ask for federal assistance for those affected by historic floods that devastated entire neighborhoods in his city.
The office of the mayor is reminding residents to take pictures, save receipts and document, document and document.
