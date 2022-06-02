Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis says city has been working for months to get ready for hurricane season

Fort Lauderdale crews have been working for months to get city ready for major storm flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE – The mayor of Fort Lauderdale says their team has been working for the last four months to clear storm drains and prepare for rainy season. Despite a countywide effort, residents will likely still see some flooding.

"You're going to see those low-lying areas with cars flooded out, driveways and streets impassable. Please be careful please make sure you drive safely," says Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

South Florida Water Management District crews are doing what they can to prevent flooding.

"We operate about 2,000 miles of large canals in South Florida. That's our flood control system," says Randy Smith, a spokesperson for the South Florida Water Management District.

Ahead of storms, their goal is to significantly bring down water levels in canals to make plenty of room for storm water rushing in.

"When you've got a storm coming that's going to produce as much as this one and it may be more than 8 inches in some areas, then you really have to work with local drainage systems and there is a much more dramatic drop in the canals," says Smith.

This process is happening at 77 pumps in South Florida. Hundreds of billions of gallons of water, pushed out to sea.

"Myself, my family, we're usually right on top of it with all of the hurricane prep and we don't wait until the last minute," says Fort Lauderdale resident Laura Sturatis.

Storm prep is a team effort. At Mills Pond Park, the City of Fort Lauderdale is handing out sandbags for free. Laura Sturatis says parts of her neighborhood are flood prone, so the sandbags will act as a barrier.

"One street over you, you can't get on that street after a certain amount of rainfall. Anything I can do to protect my house from water intrusion I'm going to do it now," he explained.

Trantalis said this storm is the first of what's predicted to be a very active hurricane season.

"It's just June and we have to go all the way through November. Being Floridians, this is not the first go around for us, but this is certainly an opportunity to be safe and be careful."

They'll be handing out sandbags again tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.