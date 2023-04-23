Fort Lauderdale barber uses his beard to help the homeless

Fort Lauderdale barber uses his beard to help the homeless

Fort Lauderdale barber uses his beard to help the homeless

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Greg Young, who overcame alcoholism and homelessness, has opened his own barbershop to help others with similar struggles through his charity, the Backpack Barber Foundation.

Last year, Wahl, the men's grooming leader, honored Young as a finalist in the Benevolent Beards Contest for his charitable efforts and impressive beard.

"We created this organization in 2018 when I hit the streets with a backpack and some hygiene items to help uplift those who are experiencing homelessness, because I once experienced homelessness on and off throughout my childhood into my early adulthood," Young said.

Patricoff, tour manager with Wahl home products stated that for every free beard trim, the Wahl Mobile Barbershop will donate $100 to support Young's charity.

"Wahl is on a mission to make the world a bearder place. We're looking for guys with great facial hair doing good in their communities. For every few trim we do here at the mobile barbershop, Wahl will donate 100 dollars to Greg's foundation."

To further support Young's charity, Wahl will be hosting the Benevolent Beards Contest, which includes a grand prize of $20,000 for the winner and $5,000 for their charity. Patricoff said.

"If nobody today tells you they love you, Greg the barber loves you baby! Peace, stay blessed y'all." Young said.