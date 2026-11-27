A 35-year-old Fort Lauderdale man was arrested after police said he stole two dogs from a woman inside an apartment building lobby and swung one of the animals by its leash during a struggle on Thanksgiving evening.

Daniel Jerome Wade was taken into custody on Thursday at around 7:15 p.m. in the 200 block of South Federal Highway. He is charged with one count of strong-arm robbery without a firearm or weapon, one count of grand theft, one count of possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, and one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.

According to a Fort Lauderdale Police Department report, officers responded around 6:43 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault.

When police arrived, Wade, who the report noted appeared intoxicated and anxious, claimed he had seen a woman hitting her dog outside the building and told officers the animals reminded him of his own deceased dog. He alleged the woman gave him permission to take the dogs inside the lobby before returning with a handgun and demanding them back, prompting him to release the animals and call 911.

However, surveillance video reviewed by officers contradicted Wade's version of events, according to the report. Footage showed Wade approaching the woman outside the complex and following her after she walked away, at one point placing his hand over a keycard scanner to block her from entering the main door.

After the woman entered through an alternate door, Wade approached her in the lobby and forcibly yanked the leash controlling her two dogs—each valued at roughly $2,500—from her hands. The report noted that the video never showed the woman striking her dogs.

According to the report, the woman went upstairs to alert her daughter, who confronted Wade in the lobby and tried to retrieve the pets. During a brief tug-of-war over the leash, Wade violently swung one of the dogs, leaving the animal suspended in the air by its leash and visibly distressed.

Unable to pull the dogs free, the daughter retrieved a firearm, pointed it at Wade, and ordered him to drop the leash. Wade complied, and the daughter called police. Officers briefly detained both Wade and the daughter before video footage and sworn statements confirmed she acted to recover the stolen animals.

During a search following Wade's arrest, officers found a small cylindrical cartridge containing yellow oil recognized as a synthetic cannabinoid in his pants pocket. Wade claimed he had a medical marijuana card for the device but did not have it on him.

He was booked into the Broward County Main Jail and held without bond pending his first court appearance.