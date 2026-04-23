New video shows emotional moments after a Fort Lauderdale K-9 officer was shot while chasing a burglary suspect

Newly released video shows the moment a Fort Lauderdale K-9 officer was shot while pursuing a burglary suspect, followed by the handler's emotional exchange with his dog while driving him to the emergency clinic.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released footage detailing the lengths officers went to capture the suspect, Christian Bouie.

Officers searched a home Saturday night near 1600 N.W. 16th Court for Bouie.

"FLPD, show yourself," an officer called out.

It took the Fort Lauderdale Police Department more than an hour to approach Bouie with the help of a SWAT team and heat-sensor cameras attached to a helicopter.

"Yeah, we have him. He's in a tree," a pilot can be heard saying.

That's when the K-9, Appie, went to work. Police say Bouie shot the dog, shattering his upper arm in two places.

The K-9 handler rushed Appie to an emergency clinic, sharing an emotional moment in the car.

"My dog has been shot," the K-9 handler said. "Buddy, I love you. I love you, bud."

After a five-hour surgery, Appie received a hero's welcome back home.

"Today, we celebrate not just survival, but heroism," Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Bill Schultz said. "Appie, he is, and always will be our canine hero."

Another K-9 helped take down Bouie, leaving Appie to focus on recovery. The department is still weighing the option of Appie returning to duty.