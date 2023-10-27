Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is a boon for area businesses, restaurants

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Venice of America has waterways as far as the eye can see.

This weekend, some of the most luxurious yachts in the world are here for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

"It started from a very small gathering of boat owners and enthusiasts and now we've morphed into the largest boat show in the world," said Mayor Dean Trantalis.

The show brings boaters and boat enthusiasts from all around the world to check out some of the most lavish yachts around the world.

"We're hoping to play host to more than 100,000 visitors here in our community," said Trantalis.

The show brings in approximately 1.8 billion dollars, creating 8,000 jobs.

But boaters are the city aren't the only ones benefitting from the show.

"All our restaurants are fully booked and fully committed throughout the week. The best part is coming in and seeing everybody dress nice, seeing everybody talk about what they bought, what they put offers on and just enjoying a great dinner, drinking good wine, and enjoying all our restaurants," said Mike Linder, owner of Yot Bar and Kitchen.

As visitors fly in to check out the boats, many of them fall in love with the city and want to buy property, giving local real estate a huge boost.

"In real estate, the boat show, we see as opening up our season. It's the end of hurricane season and it's the beginning of everyone coming here as the cool fall weather hits everywhere else," said Robert Esposito with Related ISG Realty.

This year's show features new models from top builders all around the world. The show takes place across seven locations on both banks of the Intracoastal Waterway, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting Center. So, if you want to check out some of the most opulent, sophisticated boats in the world, you know where to sail to.

"It's probably one of the most exciting things that happens, and it happens right here in Fort Lauderdale on the water," said Stephanie Toothaker, attorney and representative for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.



Boast Show Schedule

Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ticket Prices

A one-day general admissions ticket is available for $42.

A two-day general admissions ticket is available for $70.

Tickets for children (ages 6-15) are available for $16 and valid for any one day of the show.

Tickets for children under 6 are free as long as a ticketed adult accompanies them.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.