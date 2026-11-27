A dog died after being pulled from a burning home early Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale, where police and fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews were alerted around 3 a.m. to a house fire in the 100 block of Southwest 21st Way after Fort Lauderdale police officers—who had been dispatched to the address for an unrelated call—reported the flames.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing from several windows of the home. Crews quickly attacked the flames and entered the residence to search, locating a dog in a bathroom.

Firefighters immediately pulled the animal from the home and performed CPR, though the dog did not survive. No human injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the blaze, while the Fort Lauderdale Police Department is conducting a separate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.