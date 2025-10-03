Fort Lauderdale eyes $88 million federal grant to aid flood recovery, housing

More than two years after 26 inches of rain left neighborhoods underwater, Fort Lauderdale residents may soon see financial relief from an $88 million federal grant aimed at repairing homes, expanding affordable housing and improving drainage systems.

Federal grant funding for flood recovery

In a draft plan, the city proposes allocating more than $40 million for housing costs and $19 million for infrastructure.

The money would cover repair and reconstruction for homes still in need of work, as well as reimbursements for residents who paid out of pocket. Affordable housing options for those who remain displaced are also included.

"This is a great opportunity for us to do some hardening, some resiliency efforts and restoring those folks who are still suffering as a result of the April 2023 flood," said Rachel Williams, manager of Fort Lauderdale's Housing and Community Development Department.

How reimbursement would work

Williams explained how the reimbursement process would apply for residents who qualify.

"Let's say someone spent $20,000 on repairs and some of that was out of pocket. Of that $20,000, they got $2,000 from FEMA. Their insurance covered probably another $15,000, so that's leaving a gap of $3,000 that they came out of pocket with," Williams said. "So the out-of-pocket portion—that $3,000—they could apply for reimbursement for that $3,000 and as long as it meets the program's eligibility criteria."

Infrastructure and drainage improvements

The plan also sets aside grant money for stormwater improvements designed to protect against future disasters.

"The infrastructure portion of it looks at putting in drainage systems, improving drainage system, expanding drainage systems, and anything that will alleviate or mitigate against future flooding," Williams said.

Commission to review draft plan

The Fort Lauderdale City Commission is scheduled to review the proposal at its meeting Tuesday. Commissioners could vote to approve the plan or make adjustments after hearing additional public input.

Full details of the draft plan are available here.