Fort Lauderdale husband and wife turn shared passion for photography into shared career, small business

We live in a world where everyone can be a photographer with their phone in hand, snapping selfies left and right. But one husband-and-wife duo is using their years of experience to redefine what it means to turn a shared passion into a shared career.

At Glass & Pen Studios in Fort Lauderdale, attention to detail is key. The "glass" is Frank Leon, behind the lens. And "pen" is Damarys Leon, behind the editing.

"I like to keep it a little natural," Damarys Leon said.

The couple said it's not for everyone.

"It's mostly hard when we disagree with each other, but it also helps us a couple you know, [when] we learn how to compromise," Damarys said.

"I don't know, we've done it for so long that it's great, it's fun," Frank said.

That's with the added stress of running a small business in a tough economy.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, between March 2023 and March 2024, 111,928 Florida establishments opened and 91,450 closed.

As Fort Lauderdale sees a development boom, Frank said it's helped bring new eyes to the Thrive Art District, where their studio is located.

"A photography studio is kind of a hard thing to keep going, it's tough, and people don't understand," Frank said. "I've had a lot of people ask me, 'Should I start a studio?' I'm like, 'Probably not, but you should try anyway.' Why not? I did."

The couple uses social media and behind-the-scenes content to help draw clients in.

"I think it shows a little bit of our personality, you know, so they know who is actually going to be working with them, shooting with them," Damarys said. "I think it helps."

You can check out Glass & Pen Studios and other small businesses in the Thrive Art District during the monthly art walk, the last Saturday of every month from 6-10 p.m.