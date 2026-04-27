Fort Lauderdale couple feared $5,000 daily fines over code violations, but city proposes $600 penalty

A Fort Lauderdale couple who feared facing thousands of dollars in daily fines over property code violations may instead owe just a few hundred dollars, according to city officials.

Gary and Jeanne Platonoff, who own a rental home, were cited in February after a city code inspector found multiple issues on the property. According to city records, those included grass growing through cracks in the driveway, stains on exterior awnings, peeling paint, debris on the swale, and a "derelict" pickup truck with expired tags parked outside.

The couple corrected all violations by March 4, which inspectors later confirmed, records show.

However, some of the issues—specifically the awnings, peeling paint, and debris—had been cited nearly three years earlier. Their attorney, Ari Pregen, said a judge previously waived fines because the couple promptly fixed those violations as well.

Under Florida law, repeat violations within a five-year period can trigger fines of up to $5,000 per day, starting from the date the violation is identified.

Pregen criticized the process, arguing that property owners are not told what their daily fine will be until they appear before a special magistrate.

"I'm sorry—that's not code enforcement," Pregen said. "That's a trap."

But a spokesperson for the City of Fort Lauderdale said the Platonoffs will not face the maximum penalty.

"While the Notice of Violation references a maximum fine of $5,000 per day, we are only proposing $50 per day in this case," said Belal Jaber, the city's media relations manager.

According to the city, the violations lasted 12 days. At $50 per day, the proposed fine totals $600.

The case is scheduled to go before a special magistrate on Thursday.