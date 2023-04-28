Fort Lauderdale Cares Day: List of drop off sites

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Westwood Heights Elementary

from 10:00 a.m. until Noon

2861 SW 9th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Floyd Hull Stadium

from 9:00 a.m. until Noon

2800 SW 8th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Food, water, books/toys giveaway, and social services will be available!

Resources and items of need will be provided to our community on Saturday, April 29th at the following locations:

Donation Collection Locations

Items Needed: New/gently used

children's clothing, non-perishable food, hygiene items, and cleaning supplies.

Salvation Army

Wednesday - Friday

from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

100 SW 9th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Westwood Heights Elementary

& Floyd Hull Stadium

Saturday, April 29th ONLY

from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

(See addresses above)