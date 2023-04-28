Fort Lauderdale Cares Day: List of drop off sites
Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Westwood Heights Elementary
from 10:00 a.m. until Noon
2861 SW 9th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
- Floyd Hull Stadium
from 9:00 a.m. until Noon
2800 SW 8th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Food, water, books/toys giveaway, and social services will be available!
Resources and items of need will be provided to our community on Saturday, April 29th at the following locations:
Donation Collection Locations
Items Needed: New/gently used
children's clothing, non-perishable food, hygiene items, and cleaning supplies.
- Salvation Army
Wednesday - Friday
from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
100 SW 9th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
- Westwood Heights Elementary
& Floyd Hull Stadium
Saturday, April 29th ONLY
from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
(See addresses above)
