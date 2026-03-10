Investigation underway after body found on A1A in Fort Lauderdale

An investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale after a body was found on A1A early Tuesday morning.

Few details were available, but the road has been shut down in the area of Sunrise Boulevard while the investigation continues.

CBS News Miami crews saw a body in the street with a skateboard nearby when they arrived at the scene. Since then, a medical examiner arrived at the scene and a police cruiser was placed in front of the body.

A witness told CBS News Miami that the intersection is dangerous, and he's seen accidents in the area previously. He said that he hopes that if someone hit the person and killed them, that they turn themselves in.

"I have no words," Alex Johnson said. "They're going to get you. They'll find you. Turn yourself in."

No other information was available.

CBS News Miami has reached out to investigators for more information about the incident.