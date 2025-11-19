Fort Lauderdale beach basketball courts to be replaced with pickleball in $3 billion plan

FORT LAUDERDALE — Basketball courts on Fort Lauderdale Beach have been a hot topic for months.

They are set to be replaced by pickleball courts as part of an over $3 billion Bahia Mar redevelopment plan. Developers said it is a partial selling point for luxury residences across the street, as CBS News Miami previously reported.

Residents call plan gentrification of beach

"We just feel it's a gentrification of the whole beach of this area," said Leo Lorenz.

Lorenz has led the fight to save the courts. He wants them to stay exactly where they are and launched a petition with more than 8,000 signatures. The group has claimed that moving the courts feels racially motivated, but city officials and developers said that is not the case.

"It's what these courts here represent, they've been here for over 60 years, and they represent a lot of cultural history that's been in this area, you move the courts you erase the history," Lorenz said.

City promises new courts nearby

After hearing the concern, the City of Fort Lauderdale and developers said they will build new basketball courts south of the current location, next to the B Ocean Resort.

According to a cost comparison chart from the city, the entire project will cost more than $2 million. That includes the new pickleball courts, building the new basketball courts, and upgrades to current fitness equipment — picnic tables, grills, playground, and other park improvements.

Funding from developers and park bond

The project will be paid for by the development team and City of Fort Lauderdale park bond dollars, according to Commissioner Steven Glassman.

Glassman called it a win‑win.

"I don't know why there is this focus on that exact spot of where the basketball is, as far as I'm concerned just the mere fact that we're going to be able to still have that amenity on the sand, I would think that would make people happy," Glassman said.

Neighbors near new site push back

Now, residents near the new location, in the Harbor Drive community, said they do not want the courts there either. They said it should be farther north," near the spring break area." But Glassman said that is not an option.

"It all goes back to the basketball and the people who come and play basketball there, they feel that it's a change of the demographics, it's got to be that's the only thing there is," Lorenz said.

Petitioners plan next protest move

Lorenz said their fight is not over.

"The next move is they're going to go over and start protesting at the sales office, picketing the sales office and letting the potential buyers know what is going out here and how they're being lied to," Lorenz said.

Commissioner Glassman said the city will start working on the permitting process for the new courts.