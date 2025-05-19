Woman killed in Fort Lauderdale Airbnb shooting, police say

A Fort Pierce woman was fatally shot during a disturbance at a Fort Lauderdale Airbnb early Monday morning, police confirmed.

The victim, identified as Myrah Zeigler, 19, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where she later died. Authorities are now investigating the case as a homicide.



Investigation underway in fatal shooting

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Southwest 16th Street. A group of adults had gathered at the home when a disturbance escalated into a physical fight. During the confrontation, a man pulled out a handgun and shot Zeigler.

Responding officers found her lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she did not survive.



Airbnb issues statement following incident

Following the shooting, Airbnb released a statement addressing the tragedy:

"Airbnb bans parties, and we condemn this senseless act of gun violence. We suspended the account of the guest who booked this reservation while we look into the situation further, and we stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."



Residents describe confusion and fear

Neighbors recalled hearing a commotion before gunfire rang out. One person was seen running from the scene, claiming to have been shot. A resident shared cell phone footage recorded during the chaos, in which loud coughing can be heard. The witness believes pepper spray may have been used inside the house.



Police presence preceded shooting, witnesses say

According to those living nearby, officers had already responded to the home due to reports of a loud dispute. One neighbor said they overheard threats being made just minutes before shots were fired.

"People here, but in the house, I did hear, 'I'm going to shoot you. I'm gonna shoot you,'" the neighbor told CBS News Miami.

"So, I'm like, all right, cops are here, everything's under control. And then I would say about 10 minutes later, I hear shots, helicopters start flying around, cops going everywhere."

"So, it sounded like there was a girl confronting a guy about dating a friend or something like that. So it was just something that sounded like it was something simple."



Scene yields clues amid uncertainty

Investigators combed the street and nearby yards for evidence. Items such as clothing and a slipper were found at the scene, though it remains unclear whether the shooting happened inside or outside the residence.

Detectives continue to interview witnesses and others who were inside the home at the time. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 954-828-5570.