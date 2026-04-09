Former UFC champion uses MMA skills to patrol the South Florida streets as a police officer

Marlon Moraes spent most of his life in the ring, passionate about the sport near and dear to his heart: mixed martial arts. Moraes says he was only nine years old when a friend approached him about learning the sport in his native Brazil, where he says he grew up in poverty.

He was hooked after that, pursuing a lifelong dream of getting to the top. Moraes won a championship title for his weight class division nearly a decade ago, and soon after joined the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) organization.

Regarded as one of the best mixed martial artists to ever step into the ring, Moraes decided a couple of years ago to pursue a career in law enforcement. He was sworn in as a Coral Springs police officer and now patrols the streets on the night shift.

"Every time I go to work, I want to help someone," he says. "When the call comes, I want to be the one".

That community spirit impressed Coral Springs Deputy Chief Ryan Gallagher, who interviewed and ultimately hired Moraes.

"I found a professional, compassionate, charismatic individual who wants to serve the community," Gallagher said.

Part of that service is passing along everything Moraes has learned to the next generation of would-be fighters at his Coral Springs studio.

Moraes says his wife and kids keep him grounded. His sport remains the center of everything: "the friendship, to be a good teammate, to be a good son, father, husband. It's everything—you bring the whole circle."