Former Miami Police chief offers high praise for quick actions of Tennessee police in school shooting

MIAMI - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is receiving nationwide praise after bodycam video shows how efficient officers were in taking down a school shooter.

"The way they responded was perfect," said Jorge Colina, former City of Miami Police Chief.

CBS News Miami's Gabrielle Arzola sat down with Colina to discuss why other law enforcement officers, like those in Uvalde and Parkland, didn't respond the same way.

"I believe it all comes down to training," said Colina. "With more rural departments, it could be harder to train them, departments need money and resources to get these officers comfortable in those environments."

Colina said Miami-Dade and City of Miami police do active shooter training multiple times a year.

"We do the same exact training that Tennessee police did," said Colina. "Most officers around the country would do what those officers in Tennessee did and our officers in Miami are ready."