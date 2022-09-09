Former Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez recalls meeting with Queen Elizabeth II

MIAMI - People across South Florida are remembering Queen Elizabeth II fondly.

At the British marketplace in Davie, people were buying British flags, banners and figurines of the queen.

Also, remembering the queen, former Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez. He was with the queen when she visited South Florida in 1991.

On Friday, he spoke about the moment he met royalty. He recalls the queen as someone who was enjoyable to be around and made people feel comfortable.

"The interesting thing about the queen is that she was very normal. Almost like a neighbor. Obviously, one of the best-known people not only at the time she visited, but throughout history," Suarez said. "She was very gracious, complimentary, happy and the people related to her quite well."

If you'd like, you can sign the official condolence book at the British Consulate in Miami at 1001 Brickell Bay Drive.

It's available to the public between 10 and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday of next week.