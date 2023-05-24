Former Miami mayor aide pleads guilty to child pornography crime

MIAMI - A former aide to the mayor of Miami pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to receiving child pornography in 2019 from a 16-year-old boy.

According to a factual proffer filed with the court, in November 2019, Rene Pedrosa, 51, connected with the boy on social media.

Authorities said Pedrosa communicated with the boy on social media and in person about a website design job for Pedrosa's boss.

Federal prosecutors said one meeting took place at Miami City Hall on November 25, 2019.

"Pedrosa admitted that during the meeting, he kissed and sexually touched the boy, who had been dropped off at City Hall for a website design follow-up meeting by his mother. Pedrosa also admitted that he continued communicating with the boy through an internet-based messaging application and that on December 22, 2019, Pedrosa knowingly received sexually explicit images that the boy had taken of himself in the shower."

Pedrosa is scheduled for sentencing on August 14, at 8:30 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola. Pedrosa faces between five and 20 years in federal prison.

