Former Miami-Dade police officer testifies for the first time in "Stand Your Ground" hearing

A Broward County Judge has not yet ruled on whether three former Miami-Dade police officers will receive "Stand Your Ground" immunity for a 2019 shooting that left two civilians dead, including a UPS driver taken hostage during a robbery.

One of the former officers, Leslie Lee, testified for the first time during the hearing. Lee and two other former officers, Rodolfo Mirabal and Richard Santiesteban, are seeking the same immunity that was granted last year to a fourth officer involved in the December 2019 shooting.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Chuck Morton questioned Lee about whether he intended to shoot UPS driver Frank Ordonez.

"You did not intend to shoot Mr. Frank Ordonez?" the prosecutor asked.

"No, sir," Lee responded.

Ordonez was killed during a chaotic shootout at the intersection of Miramar Parkway on Dec. 5, 2019. Another bystander was also killed.

According to investigators, gunmen Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill had just robbed a jewelry store in Coral Gables and carjacked Ordonez's UPS truck, taking him hostage. The pursuit ended in Broward County, where multiple officers opened fire on the truck. Ordonez died in the crossfire.

Lee's testimony included questions about his actions during the 2019 shooting

Morton pressed Lee about his actions during the shooting.

"You were standing your ground against the two suspects, correct?" the prosecutor asked.

"Yes, sir," Lee said.

"You were not standing your ground against Frank Ordonez, right?"

"Yes, sir."

"So you joined in the shooting, correct?"

"Yes, sir."

When asked at what point he began firing, Lee said he discharged his weapon only when he perceived a threat coming from the vehicle.

During questioning by his defense attorney, Lee said he decided to fire after shifting his position and seeing one of the suspects, Ronnie Hill, along with Ordonez emerging from the vehicle. He said Ordonez was positioned behind and to the right of the suspect.

Last year, former officer Jose Mateo, who was also charged with manslaughter in the case, was granted immunity under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law. Now, the remaining three former officers are seeking the same protection.

Attorneys for both sides are expected to submit written arguments by Feb. 27. Broward Circuit Judge Ernest Kollra could issue a decision as early as March 2 on whether the three former officers will receive immunity.