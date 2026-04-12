Former Miami-Dade high school teacher charged with multiple counts of battery, placed on house arrest

A former Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher is facing serious criminal charges after authorities say he was accused of multiple counts of battery involving students.

According to court records, 53-year-old Rudolph Infante, a teacher at Miami Southridge Senior High School, has been charged with four counts of battery and one count of an offense against students by an authority figure.

Details surrounding the alleged incidents remain limited, but Infante appeared in bond court, where a judge imposed strict conditions on his release.

Judge orders restrictions, attorney raises concerns

During the hearing, a judge ordered Infante to stay away from the alleged victim and prohibited him from being near any schools.

His attorney pushed back on the restrictions, arguing they could be overly burdensome if a medical emergency were to occur.

"I'm just saying that issuing a stay-away order that means he'd have to be 500 feet away from every single school in the county," the attorney argued in court.

The judge ultimately upheld the conditions.

Infante has since posted bond and is currently on house arrest, according to court proceedings.

School district moves to terminate employment

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Public Schools said it is taking the allegations seriously and has already begun the process of severing ties with the teacher.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is disturbed by the allegations made against this individual," the district said. "The District has initiated employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with M-DCPS."

Authorities have not yet released additional details about the circumstances leading to Infante's arrest or the identities of those involved.

The case remains under investigation.