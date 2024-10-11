Former Miami-Dade corrections officer accused of exploiting elderly neighbor

FORT LAUDERDALE - A former Miami-Dade corrections officer has found herself on the wrong side of the law.

Carmelia Newbold is accused of exploiting Thomas Edward Chiappetta, an elderly neighbor who the Broward Sheriff's Office said had severe mental and physical disabilities.

In 2020, Chiapetta's sister, who was his sole caregiver, passed away. After her death, Newbold reportedly produced a Power of Attorney (POA) document for Chiappetta. However, he lacked the mental capacity to sign a POA, and his signature was not witnessed by the notary making the document invalid, according to the sheriff's office.

According to her arrest report, Newbold used the fraudulent POA to open a probate case in Broward County court making Chiappetta the administrator of his sister's estate. Newbold listed herself as Chiappetta's personal representative. The proceeds of his sister's life insurance policy were then deposited into a joint bank account held by Chiappetta and Newbold.

Investigators said Newbold was also receiving Chiappetta's monthly social security benefits and was designated as the beneficiary of his life insurance policy.

Again using the POA, Newbold recorded a Quitclaim Deed transferring ownership of Chiappetta's Miramar home, currently valued at nearly half a million dollars, to herself, according to the arrest report.

Once Newbold obtained ownership of the home, investigators said she moved Chiappetta out of it and into a long-term care facility where he later died.

Newbold is facing two felony counts including exploitation of the elderly and organized fraud.