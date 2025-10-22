Former Hamas hostage recounts 505 days in captivity at packed South Florida event

An Israeli native who spent 505 days in captivity after being taken hostage by Hamas during the Oct. 7, 2023, Nova music festival, was met with a standing-room-only crowd Wednesday night at Chabad of Weston.

Omer Shem Tov, freed in February 2025, spoke one-on-one with CBS News Miami.

Shem Tov credited his survival and safe return to his faith and to former President Donald Trump.

"I stayed alone for 450 days. In darkness most of the time," Shem Tov said. "Starvation, extreme starvation."

Held underground in Gaza tunnels

Shem Tov said that during the first weeks of his captivity, he was moved from apartment to apartment across Gaza before being forced underground into the network of tunnels.

At times, he said, he could hear Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and military vehicles directly above him.

He described spending most of his days in isolation and in near-total darkness, suffering from hunger and despair.

"I got to a certain point that I have to choose between life and just going to depression and then just sinking," he said.

A brief change before release

Shem Tov said that during his final month in captivity, conditions improved dramatically. He recalled being fed properly and receiving more humane treatment, which he believes was a tactic by Hamas to project a false image to the world.

Despite the temporary relief, he did not forget the suffering he endured or the horrors he witnessed.

He recounted the brutal experiences of other hostages, including a woman whose limb was reattached incorrectly and a fellow Nova attendee who made a final phone call to loved ones as they died.

Faith and leadership credited for return

Speaking to the Weston audience, Shem Tov expressed gratitude for the diplomatic efforts that secured his release.

He said his Jewish faith sustained him during his captivity, and he praised Trump's leadership in helping to bring him home.

"They always teach us about peace—that peace will come," Shem Tov said. "There will be peace upon us, and this is what we believe ever since we were young. I hope to see that dream coming true very quickly."

Focused on those still in Gaza

Now free, Shem Tov said his mission is to raise awareness for the remaining hostages still held in Gaza—both those alive and those believed to be deceased.

The crowd in Weston responded with support and applause as he shared his story of endurance, faith and hope.

"I hope to see that dream coming true very quickly," he repeated, underscoring his belief that peace remains possible—even after 505 days in darkness.