Remains of Israeli hostage handed over to Red Cross, Israeli military says

The remains of another deceased Israeli hostage were handed over to the Red Cross on Monday evening local time, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement posted on social media.

The remains were expected to then be handed over to IDF troops in Gaza.

There were thought to be 16 remains of deceased hostages still in Gaza before this handover, with 12 confirmed sets of remains already transferred.

The individual's identity wasn't immediately known. The IDF asked that the "public act with sensitivity and wait for the official identification, which will first be provided to the families."

"Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the deceased hostages," it added.

The return of all the hostages — 20 living and 28 dead — is a cornerstone of the U.S.-brokered Gaza peace plan. Hamas was supposed to have completed the handover by Monday, Oct. 13, but only returned the 20 living hostages by that deadline.

The return of the remains on Monday comes after senior envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Monday to try to keep the peace process on track following a bout of violence over the weekend.

Netanyahu said Monday the military dropped almost 169 tons of bombs in the Gaza Strip over the weekend. The IDF said it launched the strikes after two soldiers were killed when Hamas operatives opened fire with an RPG. Hamas has rejected Israel's claim that it was involved in that attack.

The skies over Gaza were quiet again Monday, and both sides recommitted to the peace process.

Vice President JD Vance was due to follow in the footsteps of Mr. Trump's two peace envoys later this week. Shosh Bedrosian, a spokeswoman for Netanyahu's office, said Monday that Vance and his wife are expected to be in Israel "for a few days and will be meeting with the prime minister," but neither she nor the White House have confirmed dates for the visit.