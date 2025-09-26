Former Catholic school principal accused of skimming thousands from Pompano Beach school, authorities say

Ex-Catholic school principal accused of skimming thousands from Broward school, authorities say

Allegations of grand theft and fraud have surfaced against a longtime former principal of St. Coleman Catholic School in Pompano Beach, who investigators say stole hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years.

Police report details alleged fraud

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Lori Ann St. Thomas "over the course of 9 years systematically and ongoing received unauthorized extra pay totaling $238,196."

However, a conflicting court filing claims the alleged fraud happened over a four-year period. The police report states plainly, "The extra pay was not authorized."

In response, an attorney for St. Thomas issued a statement: "We have no official comment, but I would caution you not to rely on the erroneous probable causes affidavit as other news reports have done."

Parents react to accusations

Jennifer Thomas, who lives in the neighborhood, expressed her frustration.

"I think you work hard to send your kids to a private school. I think you want your kids to be in religious education to learn values. I think stealing is definitely not one of the values you want modeled to your children," she said.

Employment with Archdiocese of Miami ends

After leaving St. Coleman Catholic School, St. Thomas briefly worked at Mary Help of Christians School in Parkland. In a statement, the Archdiocese of Miami confirmed: "Her employment with the Archdiocese of Miami was terminated in October of 2024."

Scandal adds to troubled past

This is not the first financial scandal to rock the St. Coleman community. In 2018, church pastor Fr. Henryk Pawelec was accused of misusing funds and later paid $236,000 in restitution.

"We quit going when we found out the priest was stealing money. He was taking everyone's money," said a former parishioner who asked not to be identified.

The parishioner said she is now finished with the church for good.

"When I tell my husband he's going to be really mad. We'll never go back to that church ever again, we won't, because we were thinking of going back," she said.