Former Broward catholic school principal found guilty of stealing over $200,000 from the school

A longtime former principal of a Pompano Beach catholic school was found guilty Tuesday of organized scheme to defraud, a unanimous verdict delivered by a jury in Fort Lauderdale.

Lori St. Thomas, who led St. Coleman Catholic School for over 20 years, was convicted after prosecutors argued she systematically stole more than $238,000 from the school.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, St. Thomas received "unauthorized extra pay totaling $238,196" over a period of nine years. She was arrested in October 2025.

Closing arguments were presented in the courtroom on Tuesday before the verdict was read. The state prosecutor claimed St. Thomas "purposely stole the money" and that a new administration discovered the theft in October 2024, shortly after she was fired. Payroll records indicated the pay was supplemental, which the state claimed showed she signed off on it.

"This was no mistake, there was no lack of intent, this had been going on for quite some time," the prosecutor said. "She did not have permission to take the money from her employer. When you take money from your employer without permission, that is theft."

St. Thomas' attorney argued the payments were authorized through the proper chain of command, including bookkeepers, a pastor, and the archdiocese. The defense claimed the paper trail showed transparency for funds that were approved for flat fees, such as one-time raises and reimbursement for extra hours worked in the cafeteria and after care.

Her attorney also claimed the prosecution was an act of retaliation after St. Thomas became a whistleblower and reported alleged sexual misconduct at the school. "No one complained until she had the unmitigated gall to report sexual misconduct to send her whistleblower demand, that's what happened here," her attorney said.

After the verdict was read, St. Thomas told CBS News Miami as she walked out of the courtroom, "The fight's not over."

The state requested that St. Thomas be sentenced to 21 months in Florida state prison. The judge granted her pretrial release, and she is expected to be sentenced in about six weeks.

The Archdiocese of Miami issued a statement following the decision, saying:

"The Archdiocese of Miami just learned of the jury's decision in the case involving the former principal of St. Coleman Catholic School, Lori Ann St. Thomas, whom the jury found guilty of organized scheme to defraud," the statement read. "The Archdiocese respects the legal process and thanks all involved for their service throughout this difficult matter."

The Archdiocese noted that from the moment "irregularities were discovered," they "acted promptly and appropriately — including cooperating fully with law enforcement and terminating Saint Thomas' employment in October 2024."

"The safety, well-being, and trust of our students, families, and staff remain our highest priorities. Catholic schools play a vital role in our community, and we are committed to the highest standards of stewardship, transparency, and accountability in all aspects of our ministry."