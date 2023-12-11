Former ballplayer Adrian Lorenzo traded in cleats for canvases

MIAMI - Adrian Lorenzo was a stand-out baseball player at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School and then went on the play college ball and eventually worked as the senior director in international operations for the Miami Marlins. But not long ago he left that world and put all of his focus into art, another passion of his.

You've likely seen his work on the cleats of some of your favorite Marlins players but over the weekend it was on a canvas during Art Basel.

"I connected to the game for a long time. It's certainly like a big part of my identity. But this thing has just been bubbling like pretty heavily for a while now," said Lorenzo

He added that baseball was all he's ever known, it's been his life. But now, art is leading off.

"It's not like it's a rejection of baseball necessarily. It's just like this is calling me right now," said Lorenzo.

It started when he was younger, a hobby he picked up from his grandma who has since passed

"She raised me, my parents raised me, but she was right there. If you know a Cuban grandmother, she was very much a Cuban grandmother," said Lorenzo.

Her art hangs in the house he shares with his fiancée who is the muse behind his work.

"She in a lot of ways was and still is. She's still like, I paint a lot of this but I know by her reaction, so the direction that something is going, if I should kind of steer one way or the other," said Lorenzo.

"Trying to keep them organized, but he's like a little art tornado, just spinning around doing all kinds of projects at all times," said Lorenzo's fiancée Amanda Guevara.

While art is his passion and clearly what he's great at it didn't mean that leaving the world he's known for the past 30 years was easy.

"Tough to walk away from something I spent so much time doing, for sure. It was like a slow, painful pulling the band-aid for a long time," said Lorenzo.

But he's stayed in the world. He puts his art on the cleats of some of the top players including Jazz Chisholm and Jesus Luzardo

"I can step away for now like feeling like I gave a lot to it. And I, you know, I'm comfortable with where it's at. And I left on good terms and I wish everybody they're really good," said Lorenzo.

For him, last weekend was the World Series for an artist.

"I always was at Art Week, Art Basel, an onlooker from afar, super interested in it, always jealous I couldn't engage with it," said Lorenzo.

This was his second time participating but it was an emotional one for him because it was his first time showcasing his art as a full-time artist.

"You know, I've tried to be more intentional about enjoying the journey. This time around last year, I went through the anxiety, the stress of doing all that, I mean, it's stressful, don't get me wrong," said Lorenzo.

But he wouldn't be here without baseball. And he still brings the beauty of the game into his art process daily.

"I hit bombs in art. At least I swing for the fences in art. And, you know, baseball is a lot of moments where it's like slow, slow, slow, focus moment, you know, hit, hit, hit, focus, moment, pitcher, same thing. It's all like a series of that and I feel that when I go to paint, especially if I'm live painting and I can't like do some like you know public mistake without being embarrassed. So like I feel the similar moments in painting," said Lorenzo.