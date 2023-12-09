Art Basel draws people to South Florida, creating positive impacts on local businesses

WYNWOOD — The streets of Wynwood are packed as Miami Art Week nears the end, and business owners tell CBS News Miami it's giving them a revenue boost that they haven't seen all year.

"So, this was the most busiest day of the year," Caeser Bowen of Coyo Taco told CBS News Miami's Nikiya Carrero on Saturday night.

Coyo Taco in Wynwood says they're always packed with people but this Miami Art Week is bringing in customers like they've never seen before.

"Usually, we have like a line to the middle — but today? We had the line down the block," he said.

Business owners who call Wynwood home year-round say this year's Art Week is way busier.

"We had like two really good pop-ups yesterday and today," said Nick Sakoff, co-owner of Kanopy. "So, it definitely helped increase our revenue. And, this has probably been the best weekend of the season right now."

But, it also drew business owners from other parts of the country — like Jazzmine Williams from New York, who owns Hats Horizon.

"Crowds are coming out," she said. "And, I probably got like 10% but now it's increasing to like 40%. And, it's doing good."

As many business owners are excited about the financial boost, all the eyes on Miami Art Week bring a different type of business boost.

"I take a lot of feedback and people give suggestions like do this color a little bit more," said Dela Senaya, owner of Accra North.

"I have my brand's pop-up here for the week and the eyeballs that were on it," said Richard Vugmayster, owner of Full Service NYC. "The people who got to see it, it was incredible just to have those people who are traveling from all over the world who may not otherwise ever see the brand."