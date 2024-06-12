Watch CBS News
U.S.

Florida's DeSantis boasts about $116.5B state budget, doesn't detail what he vetoed

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spent more than an hour talking about what is in the $116.5 billion he signed Monday, but he left out the most important part of the announcement: What was in the nearly $1 billion he vetoed.

The Legislature passed a state budget more than three months ago, and DeSantis has spent weeks talking about what items he wouldn't veto. But in a ceremony held in Tampa, about a four-hour drive from the Capitol, he didn't discuss a single line item he vetoed other than to say the total cut was almost $1 billion.

Hours after the news conference, his office still didn't release the final state budget figure or a list of vetoes.

In a show of bipartisanship, the budget passed unanimously in the Senate and 105-3 in the House, where a Republican and two Democrats opposed the spending plan that gives all state workers a 3% raise.

First published on June 12, 2024 / 4:21 PM EDT

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.