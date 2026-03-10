Florida woman admits to stabbing 76-year-old roommate to death after argument, leaving body under tarp, sheriff says

A Florida woman was arrested after she told police that she had stabbed her roommate to death, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened the evening of Sunday, March 8, in Punta Gorda, about 185 miles northwest of Miami.

Deputies said they were called to a home to investigate reports of someone not breathing. When they arrived, they said they found 76-year-old Paul De Wayne Bradley dead.

Bradley's car was missing from the driveway and after a thorough investigation, investigators confirmed that his pickup truck was taken to Sarasota, which is about an hour away.

During the investigation, 48-year-old Shannon R. Giblin became a potential suspect, authorities said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office was notified that the truck was missing, and it was later found by detectives with Giblin driving it. After being questioned by Charlotte County detectives, Giblin allegedly confessed to stabbing Bradley after an argument.

According to the press release, Giblin saw Bradley's condition was "beyond help" and covered him with a tarp and took off with his truck.

Giblin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

According to CBS affiliate in Fort Myers WINK News , Bradley was well known in his neighborhood as a kind and generous man.

"He was a veteran. He went through wars and came back, he survived a heart attack not long ago, and then this is what takes his life. Nobody deserves that," neighbor Jody Scharping said.

"I want to recognize my Major Crimes detectives who worked this case through the night and identified the suspect quickly," Sheriff Bill Prummell said in the news release. "They truly show a dedication to their craft and the results are irrefutable."

He went on to also thank the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office for locating and detaining Giblin.

"As I have always said, Southwest Florida is fortunate to have law enforcement who work together so effectively for the people we serve," Prummell concluded.

She is being held without bond.